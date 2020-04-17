Would Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham ever want to grow their family?

The model answered the question during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday.

The topic came up after a follower asked the celebrity if the couple wished for more children.

"Yes, we would love to," Huntington-Whiteley replied.

The 32-year-old star and the 52-year-old actor are already the proud parents to a 2-year-old son named Jack. The couple welcomed the child in 2017. At one point during the interview, Huntington-Whiteley gave an update on their firstborn and said he's "doing great."

"We are lucky enough to be enjoying lots of family time together at the moment," she said. "He's turning three in a few months, which I can't believe. Currently, we are attempting potty training!!"

She also revealed she's "really proud to say [Jack] has a proper English accent" and that "he does have the same booming loud voice as Jason." In addition, Huntington-Whiteley said the little one "looks very much like me when I was young but with Jason's eye color."