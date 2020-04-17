Sam Heughan is no longer staying quiet.

The Outlander star took to Twitter in the early hours of Friday with a lengthy statement revealing years of "constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative" he has privately faced.

"After the past 6 years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out. It's affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern," the actor began in his note. "My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I'm associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative. I've never spoken about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would just go away."

"I can't elaborate for ongoing legal reasons," he noted, "but they are professionals: teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better."

The actor continued, "Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice. I've done non [sic] of the above. I'm a normal guy and nothing like the characters I play."