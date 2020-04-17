In 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, stars from across the franchise give viewers an update on their lives now that most of the country is practicing social distancing. For mother and son duo Colt and Debbie, their lives…look pretty much the same as when viewers first met them on 90 Day Fiancé. There's just no toxic conflict with Colt's wife Larissa…or is there?

"I do think it's very important to try and keep other people healthy, my mother in particular is elderly. She's a prime target for this coronavirus," Colt tells the camera.

The above exclusive sneak peek, shot by Colt and Debbie, features them inside their Las Vegas home, adjusting to the new normal—and giving viewers the secret to Debbie's scrambled eggs.