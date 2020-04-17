Mark Wahlberg's daughter is a TikTok star in the making.

On Thursday, his youngest daughter Grace, 10, created a Tiger King­-inspired video and really channeled her inner Joe Exotic.

Donning a plaid shirt, a fake mustache and an oversized baseball cap, the youngin lip-synced along to a remixed version of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," which featured the infamous zoo owner's accusatory statements about Carole Baskin's involvement in her husband Don Lewis' 1997 disappearance from the hit Netflix docu-series in place of the rapper's lyrics. She even recruited her mom Rhea Durham, who sported a matching flannel and cap. Following her daughter's lead, Grace and Rhea danced as the viral track played, creating the duo's best TikTok video to date.

According to Bustle, TikTok user Caleb Jaxin was the first person to do the TikTok Tiger King routine. Carole has denied killing her husband and has not faced any charges in relation to his disappearance.