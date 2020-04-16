Thomas Rhett and His Daughters Bring Frozen to Disney Family Singalong

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 16, 2020 6:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Thomas Rhett, Disney Family Singalong

ABC

Yes, Thomas Rhett! We would love to build a snowman. 

The country singer was joined by his little girls, 4-year-old Willa Gray and 2-year-old Ada James, as he performed on ABC's Disney Family Singalong. Thomas chose a song that's clearly a favorite in his family's household—"Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from Frozen

Accompanied by a bucket of snow, the sister duo dressed up as Elsa and Anna for the positively adorable live performance, which was just one of dozens featured on tonight's spectacle. 

The one and only Beyoncé kicked the virtual concert off with a surprise performance of "When You Wish Upon a Star," and gave a special shout out to first responders fighting the spread of coronavirus. 

Photos

Thomas Rhett's Cutest Father Moments

"I'd like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you," Bey shared in a clip. 

Thomas Rhett, Disney Family Singalong

ABC

Other performers included Ariana GrandeDemi LovatoDarren CrissJosh GrobanChristina Aguilera, Julianne HoughDerek Hough and Auli'i Cravalho. The hour-long singalong concluded with a High School Musical reunion of sorts.

Check out a sneak peek below, and get caught up on all the must-see moments in our live blog here

Fans on the west coast can tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. to see the magic for themselves!

Don't miss the One World: Together at Home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of healthcare workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. on E!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Thomas Rhett , Celeb Kids , Family , Disney , TV , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.