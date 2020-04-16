ABC
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 16, 2020 5:46 PM
Let's get down to business...to sing...some songs.
ABC is bringing the Disney joy tonight with The Disney Family Singalong, a full-on concert of Disney tunes, performed by celebs from their homes, with their families. Is it still totally weird that this is where we're at in life, watching celebrities sing Disney songs from their impressive living rooms and kitchens? Yes. Is it totally something we're here to watch every minute of? You bet.
We're already singing to ourselves, alone in our homes, so we might as well sing along with other people who are also doing that! Plus, we've been promised some real bops and some real celebs (hello, Ariana Grande and maybe Zac Efron!).
We'll be here singing (and drinking) for the whole special, so strap on in and stay tuned.
8:03 p.m.: Did Derek Hough and his fiancee just already have Beauty and the Beast costumes for this or did they get them specially shipped in? We're absolutely not surprised if it's the first option and we hope it wasn't the second.
8:04 p.m.: Well of course Julianne Hough just has a Belle costume. That makes sense.
8:08 p.m.: Josh Groban and "You've Got a Friend In Me" is already over?! These numbers are coming too fast to even sing along to!
8:12 p.m.: We will take any opportunity to listen to Auli'i Cravalho sing "How Far It Goes" but we'll keep some of our dignity by not trying to sing along with her. (Remember when she did this live on the Oscars and even got hit in the head and still killed it? A true star.)
8:19 p.m.: BEYONCE?!?!?!
8:20 p.m.: Sorry...BEYONCE?!?! IS HERE?!?! SINGING WITH AN INSTAGRAM FILTER ON HER FACE?! What did we do to deserve this, honestly.
ABC
8:25 p.m.: It's easy to forget how dang good of a singer Amber Riley is until she's in front of you absolutely slaying one of the biggest songs of the past decade. Let it goooooooo!
8:27 p.m.: This Aladdin Broadway reunion is incredible but we're going to have to rewatch it because we are genuinely still thinking about how Beyonce appeared on that screen with that filter on. Bless you, Queen Bey.
8:29 p.m.: Elle Fanning just introduced Ariana Grande introducing her own performance of "I Won't Say I'm In Love" from Hercules. And it's not just Ariana singing once, on one screen. No, it's nine Arianas!
8:30 p.m.: Listen we're just really impressed by how much work Ariana put into this. Not surprised, but impressed.
ABC
8:38 p.m.: It really sucks that Gaston sucks because he gets a great song!
8:39 p.m.: EVERYBODY SHUT UP THIS IS THE BEST SONG. Donny Osmond! Singing "I'll Make a Man Out of You!" With children!
8:41 p.m.: The children...are Donny Osmond's grandchildren. Something about that is both very sweet and very alarming.
8:44 p.m.: It feels weird to listen to Christina Aguilera not sing her own Mulan song, but fine, we'll take The Lion King (even though Beyonce was here earlier and did not sing The Lion King).
8:46 p.m.: Now these are some talented small children, dancing to "Under the Sea" with Jordan Fisher. Where do we get those fishscale pants?
