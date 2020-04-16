by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 16, 2020 5:36 PM
Beyoncé is in the house!
When fans tuned into the Disney Family Singalong on Thursday they expected a fun night of uplifting songs, silly dances and plenty of star-studded moments, including one from a special guest. But little did they know the special guest would be the Lion King star herself.
The Queen Bey truly surprised all viewers when she appeared onscreen to perform the classic tune "When You Wish Upon a Star." She had her blondish-brown locks pulled half-up and her makeup was effortless, just like her voice.
Then, she shared a message of hope to all her fans: "Hello to all of the families across the world. I'm very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family and to help present the Disney Family Singalong in partnership with Feeding America. I'd like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you."
As the song came to a close, she added, "Please onto your families tight. Please be safe, don't give up hope. We're going to get through this, I promise. God bless you!"
ABC
On social media, her legions of followers went wild upon hearing of the rare performance from the star. "How dare they spring Beyoncé on us with absolutely no warning I'm crying," one Twitter user shared.
And inevitably, dozens upon dozens of people shared the popular Tiffany Pollard GIF in which she says, "Beyonce," in amazement.
This is just the beginning of what promises to be a spectacular night of performances, with the High School Musical cast and more slated to appear as well. Fans can tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. to see the magic for themselves!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?