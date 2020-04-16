Beyoncé is in the house!

When fans tuned into the Disney Family Singalong on Thursday they expected a fun night of uplifting songs, silly dances and plenty of star-studded moments, including one from a special guest. But little did they know the special guest would be the Lion King star herself.

The Queen Bey truly surprised all viewers when she appeared onscreen to perform the classic tune "When You Wish Upon a Star." She had her blondish-brown locks pulled half-up and her makeup was effortless, just like her voice.

Then, she shared a message of hope to all her fans: "Hello to all of the families across the world. I'm very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family and to help present the Disney Family Singalong in partnership with Feeding America. I'd like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you."