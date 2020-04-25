by Mike Vulpo | Sat., Apr. 25, 2020 4:00 AM
Hollywood is a little bit country, and a little bit rock 'n' roll.
This time of the year, your favorite celebrities from music, movies, reality TV and more typically pack their bags and travel to Indio, Calif., to experience either Coachella or Stagecoach. In fact, some can't help but attend both music festivals.
Over the years, we've spotted a fair share of celebs dancing and partying in the desert at both celebrations. And as you likely could have guessed, the fashion transformations cannot be denied.
While Coachella is the perfect time to bust out flower crowns, Stagecoach gives both men and women the perfect excuse to dust off the cowboy boots and hats.
Although we have to wait until October until we hopefully get the chance to observe this year's must-see fashion, we decided to celebrate Stagecoach's originally scheduled weekend by looking at Hollywood's style transformations.
From A-list musicians like Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas to world-famous supermodels like Shanina Shaik and Josephine Skriver, stars absolutely love festival season and having the opportunity to show off their unique style to fans.
But do they really switch up their looks depending on the festival?
We investigated and found some surprising results in our gallery below.
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for FIJI / Nick Jonas/Instagram
During Coachella 2013, the Jonas Brothers lived for pool parties and graphic t-shirts. At Stagecoach 2018, it was all about bold prints and the music of Shania Twain.
Joe Scarnici/WireImage / Instagram
The couple that dresses to impress during festival season together stays together.
Joe Scarnici/WireImage / Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for JustFab.com
The Bachelor in Paradise star will make anyone a member of Team Corn with her bright, colorful and unique outfit choices.
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for A-OK Collective, LLC./ Instagram
The Victoria's Secret model nails it on the runway. And when it comes to Coachella and Stagecoach, the supermodel never disappoints.
Patrick Schwarzenegger / Instagram
He's a model, actor, investor and festival season fashion icon. Whether it's rock or country, this concertgoer never disappoints with his outfits.
C Flanigan/FilmMagic / Chevrolet
From The Hills to the desert, MTV's reality star always knows how to dress in style for festival season.
Vivien Killilea/WireImage / Instagram
Hey ladies, keep your eyes out for this eligible Bachelor Nation member in the desert.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka / Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for LG
At each festival, The Real co-host makes it a priority to showcase her unique fashion sense.
Peter Donaghy / Instagram
No shirt, no problem! Let the good times roll day and night in the desert!
Christian Vierig/Getty Images / Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for LG
Whether lounging at the Revolve Festival during Coachella or whooping it up at Neon Carnival during Stagecoach, this supermodel knows just what to wear.
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Republic Records/UMG /Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for LG
Add a cowboy hat and bandana and the Made Here fashion designer is ready for Stagecoach.
Cassidy Sparrow/WireImage / Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for LG
He may have a jam-packed schedule performing at the hottest parties each festival weekend. But that won't stop the DJ from showing off his fashion style.
Cassidy Sparrow/WireImage / Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for JustFab.com
At Coachella, the Bachelor in Paradise star was spotted at Neon Carnival. In comparison, Stagecoach saw the Siesta Key star hanging out at Jessie James Decker's fashion party with his then-girlfriend Juliette Porter.
Joshua Blanchard for Getty for boohoo.com / Becca Tilley / Instagram
When not enjoying the music of both festivals, the Bachelor Nation member and Scrubbing In podcast co-host can likely be found posing in her A+ fashion outfits.
Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images for NYLON / Instagram
Whether attending the Coachella "Desert Jam" presented by Lucky + NYLON or Jessie James Decker's JustFab Stagecoach party, this DJ dresses to impress.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for JustFab / Lauren Bushnell/Instagram
Whether supporting her JustFab collection or dancing in the grassy fields, The Bachelor star always looks her best during festival season.
