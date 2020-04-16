by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 16, 2020 3:28 PM
There's nothing quite like a mother's bond.
While the Coronavirus pandemic has brought its fair share of tragedy, hospitals across the country are also seeing stories of hope, survival and inspiration.
It certainly was the case at Northwell Health's Southside Hospital in Suffolk County, New York when doctors, nurses and staff members celebrated a major milestone for one COVID-19 patient this week.
When 36-year-old Yanira Soriano first entered the hospital earlier this month, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia and was put on a ventilator before she had an emergency C-section 34 weeks into her pregnancy.
Fast-forward to this week when Yanira was healthy enough to experience a special moment. Oh yes, she was able to meet her son for the very first time nearly 12 days after giving birth.
In video obtained by E! News, cameras rolled as the new mom was greeted with applause from dozens upon dozens of hospital staff while being wheeled out of the hospital.
And if you're crying: Trust us, you are not alone.
Eastern Region Northwell Health
Cameras also captured the moment Yanira was able to hold her son in her lap. For those wondering, the little guy is named Walter.
"Thanks to Dr. Benjamin Schwartz and Donna Moravick for the video and thanks to everyone at @NorthWell_EM Southside Hospital for the amazing work you do!!!" CNN's Jake Tapper wrote on Twitter after helping make the story go viral. "Congratulations Yanira and Walter and family!!!"
As the family heads hope together, Dr. Benjamin summed up the experience best.
"It was a great day for us," he shared. "It's an incredibly proud moment for Southside Hospital and the entire team that works here. It takes many, many people over many many shifts to provide the level of care this patient needed…and the fact that this mom not only survived but was able to get out of her wheelchair and walk into her car and hold her baby gives us all incredible hope for future patients and our existing patients."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua
Don't miss the One World: Together at Home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of healthcare workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. on E!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?