Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Are "Losing It" Over Their Schoolwork

Kelly Clarkson says her children are not about the home-schooling life.

The Voice coach caught up with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during Thursday's episode of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, where she revealed that her kids River Rose, 5, and Remington "Remy" Alexander, 4, have been "losing it" over their schoolwork as she gave the host an update on how her family is doing while social distancing.

"Nine times out of 10, my kids are losing it ‘cause they have to do school, which is somehow a shock every day, as well as nap time. It's super fun." she admitted. "And I'm cooking all the time and cleaning all the time while doing work for several things. It's, like—it's the most insane thing ever, honestly.

As for how The Kelly Clarkson Show host is getting through it, she added, "And I drink a bit of wine. But we're hanging in there, so it's good."