See Every Performer at the One World: Together At Home Concert

The day is here for one of the largest Coronavirus fundraising relief efforts to date with One World: Together at Home.

Curated by Lady Gaga and in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Heath Organization, the One World: Together at Home event will celebrate healthcare workers against the globe at the frontlines of the pandemic. The event will also support the U.N. Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund.

Ahead of this weekend's event, the 34-year-old singer and songwriter has already worked with both organizations to secure $35 million in donations for the COVID-19 Response Fund.

During the highly-anticipated event, we'll see performances and appearances from musical guests including Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Becky G, Elton John, Kacey Musgraves, Usher, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi and many more.

Viewers at home from all over the globe will also see appearances from their favorite non-musician celebs like Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Amy Poehler, Leslie Odom Jr., Jimmy Kimmel and more.