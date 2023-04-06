Shop the Best Personalized Jewelry for Mother's Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time

Mother's Day is right around the corner. If you want to give your mom a gift she's sure to treasure for many years to come, why not give her the gift of jewelry and add a personal touch to it.

Personalized gifts always feel extra special—and that's why they're such a great go-to present for Mother's Day. Jewelry is a great gift to customize with a name, saying, initial, zodiac sign, birthstone or any other sentimental symbol you can think of. These gifts are one of a kind, and it shows you put quite a bit of thought behind it.

If you are going to go this route, be sure to keep shipping cutoff dates in mind. Some customizable gifts take longer than others, especially if you're getting ones that involve specific names. So the time to shop is now!

We've rounded up some personalized jewelry pieces from BONBONWHIMS, BaubleBar, Gorjana, Anthropologie, Brook & York, Made by Mary and more that will make the moms in your life feel adored. Check those out below.