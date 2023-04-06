Shop the Best Personalized Jewelry for Mother's Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time
Mother's Day is right around the corner. If you want to give your mom a gift she's sure to treasure for many years to come, why not give her the gift of jewelry and add a personal touch to it.
Personalized gifts always feel extra special—and that's why they're such a great go-to present for Mother's Day. Jewelry is a great gift to customize with a name, saying, initial, zodiac sign, birthstone or any other sentimental symbol you can think of. These gifts are one of a kind, and it shows you put quite a bit of thought behind it.
If you are going to go this route, be sure to keep shipping cutoff dates in mind. Some customizable gifts take longer than others, especially if you're getting ones that involve specific names. So the time to shop is now!
We've rounded up some personalized jewelry pieces from BONBONWHIMS, BaubleBar, Gorjana, Anthropologie, Brook & York, Made by Mary and more that will make the moms in your life feel adored. Check those out below.
Inez Initial Bracelet/Anklet
Whether your mom prefers bracelets or anklets, this stunning initial piece would make a beautiful gift.
Mini Sweetheart Stacker Necklace
This Mini Sweetheart Stacker Necklace from Made by Mary is undeniably sweet. You can stack up to five asymmetrical hearts on this necklace.
Gold Filled Initial Earring
Get personal with BONBONWHIM's dainty gold filled initial earring. Whether you gift mom her kid's initials or her own, she'll love how versatile and effortless these studs look.
3 Stone Bezel Set Birthstone Silver Necklace
Get up to six birthstones on this necklace. You can symbolize each generation with a stone for grandmother, mother and child, pick a birthstone for every kid in the family or get playful with it!
Brook & York Nella Nameplate Ring
Spell out your name or "mom" to create a custom ring for your mother. Choose between gold, rose gold or silver to match the jewelry she already has.
Mama Bear Necklaces
These necklaces are perfect for the protective mama bears. In fact, they were inspired by the designer's mother's protective nature. You can choose to customize it by adding up to five cub charms.
BaubleBar Custom Black Disc Pisa Bracelet
Give mom a chic bracelet personalized with black lettering to spell out your name, "mom," initials, or even a meaningful word (less than 12 characters). You can even go all out and get a bracelet in honor of each child. They're currently running a 20% off promotion when you use the code STACKING20 at checkout.
Made by Mary Skinny Vertical Bar Necklace - Triple
Made by Mary is all about the personalized shopping experience. You can add three names to this necklace in addition to other customizations. The necklace is available in gold, silver, and rose gold in shiny or matte finishes. You can pick the length and if you're not positive about mom's preferences or if you just want to give her options, you can include a 1.5-inch chain extender so she can lengthen her necklace whenever she wants. There are also double bar and single bar necklaces available.
Brook & York Grace Birthstone Toggle Necklace
If you love personal jewelry, but prefer a more subtle design, this birthstone toggle necklace is a great choice. It's also a great pick for last-minute shoppers. Just pick the applicable birthstone and it's available to ship within 24 hours. Oh, and the shipping is free.
Made by Mary Name Bar Necklace
Give your mom exactly what she wants with this customizable name bar necklace from Made by Mary. Choose between silver, gold, rose gold chains with a shiny or matte finish. You can put your name on the bar, "mom," or something else to make this a special piece for your mother.
Gorjana Astrology Coin Necklace
How pretty are these 18 karat gold-plated brass necklaces that depict the zodiac constellations? They're simple enough to wear everyday and make for a beautiful gift. They're available for every zodiac sign, so you can a personalized pick for your mom.
Melanie Marie Personalized Bar Pendant Necklace
These personalized bar pendant necklaces are stylish and sleek. You can engrave two sides of the prism, and can choose to get it in rose gold, sterling silver or gold.
Craft Art Jewels Gifts Personalized Birth Flower & Name Necklace
These handmade, customizable birth flower and name necklaces on Etsy are truly one of a kind. You can choose the necklace length and whether to get it in rose gold, silver or gold. It's one gift your mom is sure to love.
Mini Monogram Necklace
The chunky font used for this Mini Monogram Necklace on Anthropologie make it stand out above the rest. It's very cute and perfect for layering.
Double Name Ring
This best-selling customizable ring from Etsy makes a really great gift option for mom. You can choose to get this in gold, rose gold or silver, as well as the font you'd like the names to be.
Mama Charm
This small "mama" charm would hang nicely from a simple gold chain. It features 24 karat gold-vermeil.
Jenny and Jude Custom Morse Code Gold Fill Bracelet
You can get any word spelled out in Morse code dots and dashes on this 14 karat gold-fill or sterling silver bracelet. Mom will love the secret meaning behind it.
Fossil Bar Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Necklace
You can have anything you like engraved on this bar necklace, whether that's a special date or name. The engraving is free.
Gorjana Bespoke Signet Ring
This understated 18 karat gold-vermeil ring is stunning when you have an initial or a favorite number engraved on it. How special is that?
—Originally published April 16, 2020, at 5:06 p.m. PT