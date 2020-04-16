Kerry Washington Jokes Her Team Is "Terrified" of Her Pajama Attire

Kerry Washington is loving the loungewear life.

On Thursday's at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Scandal alum shared that her social distancing pajama game had gotten so good that her team was "terrified" she'd given up.

"I'm trying to do meetings on Zoom and maintain the operations of my company and keep everybody employed," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "So, I have been trying to get dressed most days—and getting my kids dressed—but they decided because sometimes they have pajama day at school, that they wanted to have pajama day at home. And I think everybody on my team was terrified that I had given up on life because I was just showing up to all my Zoom meetings in my jammies and acting like it was normal."

"But I think we need to be doing more jammies days," Kerry declared. "Like, we need to decide—like, the whole country or the world should decide, like, Mondays are jammies days."