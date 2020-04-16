Hailey Bieber Heats Up Instagram With Throwback Bikini Photo

Hailey Bieber is longing for brighter days.

On Wednesday, the model shared a throwback from her 2019 girls' trip with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye to Jamaica with a steamy bikini picture.

Taken by the "Collide" singer, Hailey can be seen sporting a plunging gray Dior string bikini, which featured a chic halter-styled top and the French fashion house's logo printed in black. To accessorize the swimwear look, she donned a pair of tiny rectangular black sunglasses, tons of gold jewelry and tied her golden hair back in a white scrunchie.

"craving some [sun emoji] [sun emoji]," Hailey captioned the snapshot. "and thinking about [Jamaica]."

In recent days, the 23-year-old has been treated her Instagram followers to a lot of throwbacks these days. Over the weekend, she posted a series of photos of herself at Coachella, which was postponed to October due to coronavirus concerns. "Coachella memories 18/19," she wrote.