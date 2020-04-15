Survivor: Winners at War Just Gave Us All the Best Happy Cry

This season of Survivor may have been filmed many months ago, but somehow it's as if they knew we'd be desperately needing an episode like the one we got tonight.

At some point during every season of the show, each castaway gets to see one family member. They then have to compete for the chance to spend more time with their one family member, which turns out to be devastating for everybody else. This time, however, things were different.

All of the remaining castaways got to see their entire families, including their children, and then they didn't even have to compete to spend more time with them. Everybody just got to hang out on the beach for a while and be happy together, and it was the happiest we've seen anyone on TV in weeks.

And that wasn't even all! While everyone on the regular beach was hanging out with their fam, the eliminated castaways on Extinction suddenly saw a boat heading their way. They got to see their families too! If you've been craving a happy cry, here you go!