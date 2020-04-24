For some members of Bachelor Nation, Stagecoach isn't always all about the country music.

One year ago, Blake Horstmann packed his bags and headed to Indio, Calif. for a special weekend.

While joining Bachelor in Paradise was a possibility at the time of his trip, he didn't realize his actions in the desert would prove to be one of the show's biggest—and most dramatic—storylines for the summer season.

Although the annual festival is postponed until October because of the Coronavirus pandemic, E! News was still able to chat with the Bachelor Nation member turned DJ who was willing to reflect on his infamous trip. Twelve months later, it's safe to say Blake is a changed man.

"I am definitely in a better place than I was four, five, six months ago. I'm definitely more confident in who I am," Blake shared with E! News exclusively. "I always say that with my generation and the younger generation, we tend to find confidence in other people's eyes. We don't necessarily feel fulfilled unless we're getting compliments or getting likes or getting retweets."