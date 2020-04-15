Kourtney Kardashian isn't losing sleep over people's recent Instagram comments.

Nearly a week ago, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star sparked pregnancy rumors after she uploaded a sultry photo on the 'Gram. In the snapshot, she posed in a button-down dress that was left open around her stomach.

Many of her followers began to wonder if she was expecting baby number four. But before the post raised anymore eyebrows, Kourtney chimed in and simply shut down the speculation after a few fans went back-and-forth.

"You are pregnant," a person replied, with another fan responding, "nope, wish she was."

"Put the blessing out there though," the Poosh founder said.

On Wednesday, Kourtney took a moment to reflect on that moment from last week and how she's learned to brush off comments like that.

"I posted this photo the other day and so many of the comments were like, 'Are you pregnant? Baby number four? Pregnant? Pregnant?' And I could've taken that offensively," she expressed during an Instagram Live with Sarah Howard.