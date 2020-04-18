Whose home could use a little extra dose of good energy right about now?

With stay-at-home orders across the country keeping us inside our humble abodes for what feels like 36874 weeks now as we continue practicing extreme social distancing in the effort to slow the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic, there's no doubt that you've had a look around your place and wondered: How could this be better?

Well, have no fear because Queer Eye's genius design guru Bobby Berk is back with some easy tips on how to re-approach your home the feng shui way in the hopes that the positive energy might start flowing just when we all need it most.

First off, you may be asking: What the heck is feng shui? Sure, you've probably heard about the tradition dating back to ancient China, but odds are your understanding of it is limited or maybe even based on some outdated stereotypes. Allow Bobby to enlighten you.