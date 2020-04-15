by Pamela Avila | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 2:28 PM
Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowelland Tyler Baltierra have accrued over $800,000 in tax debt, according to documents obtained by E! News.
According to the federal tax lien the couple was hit with a federal tax lien for $535,010 for the 2016 and 2017 years on Nov. 19, 2019.
That same year in December, Lowell and Baltierra were hit once again with a federal tax lien of $321,789 for the 2018 year.
Per the documents obtained by E! News that detail their lien filings, the $856,799 they owe in tax debt remains unpaid. However, according to the documents, Lowell was also hit with a state tax lien of $6,001 in May 30, 2019. This amount was recently paid off and cleared in February of this year.
Lowell and Baltierra, parents to Vaeda Luma Baltierra and Novalee Reign Baltierra, have been stars of the Teen Mom show for over a decade.
Most recently, Baltierra went on The Awesome Dad Show podcast to talk about mental health, social media, fatherhood and how his daughter's are "set up for life" financially.
"As far as getting compensated for the show, my kids are set for life, financially. College is paid for and that was mine and Caitelynn's main thing—each of our children has trust funds that money goes into and they can't touch," the 28-year-old shared on the podcast. "I have so much confidence and peace in how we're raising my children, they will be humble and will know the sacrifices we made."
The two are also founders of clothing company Tierra Reign. Through Simon and Schuster, the two also published a book titled Conquering Chaos.
E! News has reached out to Lowell and Baltierra's attorney for comment.
