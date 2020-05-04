Get Ready to Gasp! See the Best Met Gala Accessories of All-Time

As Coco Chanel once said, "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off."

It's been a fashion decree ever since. However, there's one event where it's fun and thrilling to break the style rules: the Met Gala.

As many fashion lovers know, accessories can take your outfit from basique to extra AF. It's the finishing touch to any lewk.

Over the years, celebrities have shut down the Met Ball red carpet with statement pieces like: a towering stack of hats, a jewel-adorned Pope headdress and... a life-like severed head.

Last year, the 2019 theme ("Camp: Notes of Fashion") allowed for over-the-top accessories and unique props.

Billy Porter made a grand entrance with his pieces, quite literally.

The Pose star used a sea of strong and shirtless men as props—the ultimate accessory (amirite?!). He was carried by six men, as he sat atop looking like a pharaoh from Ancient Egypt. Moreover, he donned a dramatic diamond-adorned headpiece and larger-than-life wings that enveloped the red carpet.

It was a sight to see!