Get Ready to Gasp! See the Best Met Gala Accessories of All-Time

Mon., May. 4, 2020

As Coco Chanel once said, "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off."

It's been a fashion decree ever since. However, there's one event where it's fun and thrilling to break the style rules: the Met Gala.

As many fashion lovers know, accessories can take your outfit from basique to extra AF. It's the finishing touch to any lewk.

Over the years, celebrities have shut down the Met Ball red carpet with statement pieces like: a towering stack of hats, a jewel-adorned Pope headdress and... a life-like severed head.

Last year, the 2019 theme ("Camp: Notes of Fashion") allowed for over-the-top accessories and unique props.

Billy Porter made a grand entrance with his pieces, quite literally.

The Pose star used a sea of strong and shirtless men as props—the ultimate accessory (amirite?!). He was carried by six men, as he sat atop looking like a pharaoh from Ancient Egypt. Moreover, he donned a dramatic diamond-adorned headpiece and larger-than-life wings that enveloped the red carpet.

It was a sight to see!

That's just one major example of how accessories can bring life to an ensemble. Scroll through our gallery below to see which ones made us clutch our pearls!

Jared Leto, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

For when you don't have a plus one! Jokes aside, the actor makes people gasp with his unique and creepy accessory: a severed head of himself.

Billy Porter, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Billy Porter

The Pose star makes a grand entrance! He enters the 2019 Met Gala with six shirtless men carrying him like an Egyptian royal. Along with his human props, Porter shows off his massive gold wings and diamond-studded headpiece. Now, that's how it's done.

Solange Knowles, Best Met Gala Accessories

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Solange

The Florida water alone makes this entire outfit memorable. However, Solange's black dominatrix-style design, latex thigh-high stockings and and eye-catching gold halo, which sits on top of her durag, makes it iconique.

Lana Del Rey, Best Met Gala Accessories

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Lana Del Rey

A lewk that's to die for! The songstress turns heads in her stunning white gown, which is adorned with a golden heart and daggers chestpiece. Her blue feather-decorated halo is a chef's kiss.

Janelle Monae, 2019 Met Gala

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Janelle Monáe

The Dirty Computer singer goes for a bright and bold Picasso-inspired ensemble at the 2019 fashion affair. Her towering stack of hats, robotic eye and matching clutch are the finishing touches to her eye-catching lewk.

FKA Twigs, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

FKA Twigs

All in the details! The singer-songwriter dazzles everyone with her silver-chain headpiece and nose piercing. What's more? Her explosion of accessories add oomph to her minimalistic ensemble.

Chadwick Boseman, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman

A vision in white! The Black Panther actor leaves the boring suits at home. From the commanding cape to the cross embellishments, he shuts down the red carpet.

Zoe Kravitz, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Zoë Kravitz

Feathered sandals, a lace-adorned mask and voluminous wings make the actress' little black dress anything but basic.

Rihanna, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rihanna

The queen of the Met Gala graces the red carpet with a Pope-inspired 'fit. Because no detail goes unnoticed with RiRi, she accessories with a jewel and pearl embellished robe (with a cape neck, no less) and an equally dazzling papal mitre.

Serena Williams, Best Met Gala Accessories

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Serena Williams

The tennis legend drops jaws at the 2011 fashion extravaganza with her explosion of feathers. From her angelic fluffy dress to her flashy fascinator, this ensemble is a show-stopper.

Katy Perry, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry

The American Idol jude lights up the red carpet... quite literally. Perry not only goes all out for the 2019 Met Gala theme but she's a walking accessory. One word: iconic!

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between, Met Gala 2017

Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

More is more! The famous twins turn heads at the 2017 ceremony with their bohemian-esque designs. Their all-over lace dresses are given edge with the addition of their statement jewelry pieces, colorful jackets and flashy headpieces.

Will.I.Am, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Will.I.Am

The singer and record producer nails the 2016 theme—Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology. His futuristic, yet fashionable helmet elevates his floral blazer and sharp suit.

Lizzo, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

Give us a second to pick our jaws up from the floor! Lizzo is the definition of glamour with her flamingo pink feather cape, sheer polka dot gloves, bedazzled headband and bright pink hair.

Erykah Badu, MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Erykah Badu

A hat that says "I have arrived!" Badu makes a grand entrance at the 2014 star-studded affair with her sleek, chic and eye-catching ensemble. Her larger-than-life earrings are a chef's kiss.

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kacey Musgraves

Come on Barbie, let's go party! The Slow Burn singer plays dress up (literally) at the 2019 fashion extravaganza. Her hot pink blow-dryer handbag, lavish fuzzy boa and metallic pumps tie the glamourous get-up together.

Madonna, MET Gala

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Madonna

One of her most memorable Met Gala moments, Madonna shows off her toned figure with a body-hugging plaid dress that's full of accessories. From the gold studs wrapped all over her design to her fishnet tights and chain-belt, this look has it  all.

Katy Perry, 2018 Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Katy Perry

Strike a pose! The songstress wears a gasp-worthy ensemble to the 2018 event and shows off her epic angel wings.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Lady Gaga

Let's all take a moment of silence to swoon over Lady Gaga's drool-worthy accessories. She brings a variety of props with her for the 2019 fashion affair, including larger-than-life umbrellas, a massive telephone, her glam squad and a wagon full of booze and bags.

Karolina Kurkova, Best Met Gala Accessories

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova

The model shows off her fabulous design, which seems simple and minimal until you see the breathtaking lace that accessorizes her piece.

Eva Mendes, Best Met Gala Accessories

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Eva Mendes

A fuzzy boa is one way to zhoosh up an ensemble! The Hitch alum's lavish accessory has hints of baby blue, which perfectly complements her topaz dress. What's more? Her blush-colored satin handbag ties it all together.

Sadly, this year will be a little different. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the fashion extravaganza has been postponed indefinitely.

However, E! News has your style needs covered. Get more Met Gala nostalgia here.

Watch E!'s The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments special tonight at 11 p.m., only on E!

