Housewives history?

Not exactly—but what's to come on the brand new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is certainly a rarity for any of the Bravo franchises. According to Kyle Richards, who got candid with E!'s Justin Sylvester on the latest (virtual!) episode of Daily Pop, the ladies of the 90210 "break the fourth wall" throughout season 10.

"You know, we don't reference cameras or sound, audio, all that stuff, obviously. Or the fact that we're on the show. They're just supposed to be following our lives," Kyle explained. "But this season, they do break the fourth wall, because there were times where people were using that to their advantage."

Kyle added that when viewers start to see the cameras and show producers talking, "you know stuff's going down."

She didn't delve into specifics or name names, but as the RHOBH O.G. continued to talk about her experience filming the new season, things became a little bit clearer.