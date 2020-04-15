Brandon Jenner is shedding some light into his relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.

In the new book titled To Me, He Was Just Dad: Stories of Growing Up with Famous Fathers, the musician writes a candid chapter about his father who won Olympic gold medals and later became a reality star.

But behind all the trophies and Hollywood lights was a father figure who had a "complicated" relationship with his son.

"My father spent the first 65 years of her life trying to avoid answering the question, ‘How are you doing?' and because of that, she didn't ask it often, either. And though I understand that she avoided the question because the answer would have laid bare too many struggles, it made my relationship with her challenging," Brandon wrote in the new book available now. "People connect with each other through vulnerability, and you can only get someone to open up to you if you are willing to be vulnerable yourself. Because she was shielding something so important from herself, Dad remained distant for much of my life."

When Brandon was four years old, his father moved out and broke things off with Linda Thompson.