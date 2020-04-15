Princess Anne Cautions Younger Royals Not to Forget "the Basics"

With more than 40 years of experience and involvement in hundreds of charities and organizations, Princess Anne certainly knows a thing or two about being a productive working royal.

In a rare interview with Vanity Fair, the soon-to-be 70-year-old Princess Royal, famously the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, reflected on her life's work as a member of the British royal family and what it means to her to serve, particularly as a new generation of royals rise up.

"It's not just about, Can I get a tick in the box for doing this? No, it's about serving," she told Vanity Fair. "It comes from an example from both my parents' way of working and where they saw their role being. I mean, my father served. It was a more direct form of service, I suppose you could argue. And the queen's has been a lifelong service in a slightly different way, but they both have that perspective of service which is about working with people."

But, as the next generation emerges and perspectives shift with time, Princess Anne knows not all change is necessarily good.