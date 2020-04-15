Will There Be Unorthodox Season 2?

With just four episodes, Unorthodox has captured a worldwide audience. The Netflix series starring Shira Haas as Esty Shapiro, a young woman who flees her arranged marriage and the Hasidic community she's called home for her short 19-year-old life, has gathered buzz since its March 26 debut. And despite the acclaim and attention—and more source material to draw from—there aren't plans for more Unorthodox.

Writer and producer Anna Winger told Metro there are no plans to revisit Etsy Shapiro's story or to adapt from Deborah Feldman's further books. Unorthodox was based on Feldman's memoir Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of my Hasidic Roots.