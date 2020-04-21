Set a screen time strategy

When his "school day" ends at about 3 p.m., "I let him do what he wants to do," says Rowland. That usually means reaching for the iPad. "With him is it has to be timed. Because if it's not timed, he gets so locked in to where when it's time to take it away, he becomes, like, his head starts spinning around, he has horns coming from his head. He becomes a totally different person," she describes.

While she tries to limit it to 30-minutes or an hour, "Sometimes, and I'm not going to front, sometimes it gets longer because that's just the kind of day that we've had," she says. "So I don't judge myself and I don't allow anybody else to judge me." (A heart round of applause for that, BTW.)

Her surefire trick to ease him away from the technology is to transition into another activity he enjoys. "I think as long as kids feel like they're doing something next that is bonding the two of you, they're good," she reasons. "I give him a five-minute warning. And then I'm like, 'After that, I really want to read the dinosaur books.' He's like, 'Yesss!' So it's just about, you know, keeping them happy."