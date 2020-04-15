Meet Corinne, she's about to become Dragnificent with the help of Alexis Michelle, BeBe Zahara Benet, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor.

In the exclusive sneak peek of Dragnificent above, the four drag queens head to New Jersey to help Corinne, a bride-to-be wrestler, who wants help stepping out of the ring and down the aisle. Corinne has been bullied for years because of her more masculine features, and now she's convinced there isn't a wedding dress out there to make her feel more feminine. Enter the Dragnificent queens.

"When you think of bride, you think this cute, princess, cupcake, demure lady. I am none of those things," Corrine says. "I am not demure, I'm not shy, there's nothing petite about me. I'm very concerned how I'm going to fit into the bridal package."