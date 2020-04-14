Voltage Pictures
by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Apr. 14, 2020 5:02 PM
Paris Jacksonhas landed her most daring role yet.
Michael Jackson's 22-year-old daughter will play Jesus Christ in a new movie called Habit, which also stars Bella Thorneand Gavin Rossdale. In the very first look at the upcoming indie project, Paris' gender-bending take on the religious figure includes a nose ring, tousled waves and a traditional robe.
A press release says Habit will follow a "street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish [who] gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a Nun."
Producer Donovan Leitch also told Entertainment Weekly that music will also play a central role in the film, explaining, "We intentionally stacked the film with rock stars and will have a very rocking soundtrack."
Paris most recently appeared on MTV's Scream: The TV Series, and in 2018 she made her acting debut on Fox's musical drama Star.
Outside her acting endeavors, Paris continues modeling and performing with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn in their acoustic rock group, The Sunflowers. In January, the late King of Pop's little girl walked in Jean-Paul Gaultier's final runway show.
Of the opportunity, she told Vogue, "I was very nervous during the moments leading up to the walk, but once I stepped out there, all the anxiety faded away. The rush I got afterwards was similar to the one I get when I get off stage after performing with my band."
Habit does not yet have a release date. It is currently in post-production.
