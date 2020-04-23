Dressing in comfort and style is just how Brian Kelley and Brittney Kelley roll.

While many know this country music couple from their red carpet appearances and life on the road—after all, Brian is one half of Florida Georgia Line—the famous pair has also quietly been building a fashion empire filled with love and care called Tribe Kelley.

It all began on a tour bus when Brittney started making her own concert and vintage T-shirts. Members of the band had some fashion requests and magic began to happen.

"I started by cutting up t-shirts and bleaching them and rearranging them and tying a bow on the sides," Brittney recalled to E! News exclusively. "I ended up learning how to sew on the tour bus with all the dudes off of YouTube and then it just kind of clicked."

While the University of Georgia alumna admits she always had that bone in her body "to just work and be creative," she took her time in developing and finalizing the first collection with her husband. And when the launch date finally arrived in 2014, she couldn't help but feel "scared and nervous."