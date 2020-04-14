by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Apr. 14, 2020 3:47 PM
Candace Cameron Bure wants to lift spirits during this trying time.
On Tuesday, the Fuller House actress spoke exclusively with In the Room's Jason Kennedy about the benefit concert she's throwing with brother Kirk Cameron. The Hope Rising concert, which will air on Facebook Live on Sunday, Apr. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, is slated to raise both spirits and funds for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Inspired by other benefit concerts for COVID-19, the Full House alum and the Growing Pains actor decided to create one that has an emphasis on faith.
"My brother called me and he's like, 'We got to do this, but with songs that have meaning and purpose and actually give hope from the guy who gives us everything and provides it all and comforts us and helps with our worries,'" Cameron Bure stated. "So, we got on the phone and started calling all of our Christian artist friends."
It's said the concert will feature performances by Casting Crowns, Mercy Me, Kari Jobe & Cody Caries, Newsboys, Natalie Grant, Matthew West, For King and Country and Gloria Gaynor. Inspirational messages will be provided by Bishop T.D. Jakes, Kristen Chenoweth, Franklin Graham, Lysa TerKeurst and more.
While all the proceeds will go to the non-profit humanitarian work of Samaritan's Purse, Cameron Bure made it clear that people of all beliefs are encouraged to tune in.
"It doesn't matter what denomination you are, it's just like come listen to this encouraging, great, wonderful music with your family and be lifted, be comforted and strengthened," she added. "And that's why we did it."
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
