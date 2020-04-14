CBS
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 14, 2020 2:02 PM
CBS
CBS is pruning its friends list. The network has canceled God Friended Me after two seasons.
"We're extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons. We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last ‘friend suggestion' in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles' journey in search of the God Account," CBS and Warner Bros. said in a joint statement to E! News.
The two-hour series finale is slated for Sunday, April 26.
God Friended Me starred Brandon Michael Hall as Miles, a young man who received a friend request from the "God" account who urged him to help others on a weekly basis. Suraj Sharma, Violett Beane, Javicia Leslie, Joe Morton and Erica Gimpel also starred.
See the fates of other shows below.
CBS
After just two seasons, CBS is parting ways with God Friended Me.
Fox
Angela Bassett will keep the streets of 9-1-1's Los Angeles safe for another season.
Fox
The spinoff starring Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler will remain on call for a second season.
Article continues below
ABC
ABC is sticking with the Grey's Anatomy spinoff for a season four. Grey's has already been renewed through season 17, so we've got at least another year of both shows.
Syfy
Syfy's series based on the books of the same name will come to an end with season five, but don't worry: producers planned on the ending serving as a series finale.
Fox
Fox has officially said goodbye to the low-rated drama after one season.
Article continues below
CBS
After 10 seasons, Hawaii Five-0 will come to an end on April 3.
NBC
NBC has ordered three more seasons of Detective Olivia Benson (and Dick Wolf's other NBC shows).
NBC
Three more seasons are on the way.
Article continues below
James Dimmock/NBC
P.D. will be back for three more seasons at least!
NBC
NBC is in for three more seasons!
Netflix
Netflix announced Sam and family will return in 2021 for one final season of Atypical.
Article continues below
Pop
The tale of the Rose family and the inclusive town they ended up calling home ends with season six.
Showtime
The work continues for a second season.
Showtime
The L Word sequel series/revival/whatever you want to call it, will be back.
Article continues below
Netflix
Just one season for the figure skating drama on Netflix.
Netflix
Say goodbye to the Tanner family again.
Netflix
Netflix's acclaimed animated series said farewell after six seasons.
Article continues below
Netflix
This musical drama from Smash and Gossip Girl veteran Josh Safran won't return for a second season.
Netflix
The Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield dramedy will return for season three.
Showtime
Season eight will be the last for Claire Danes' crying face.
Article continues below
Showtime
The Gallagher family will say farewell in season 11.
Showtime
Showtime surprised audiences with a cancellation after seven seasons.
NBC
NBC renewed This Is Us through season six.
Article continues below
NBC
NBC handed out a big renewal to New Amsterdam, renewing the show through the 2022-2023 season.
NBC
NBC is keeping Brooklyn Nine-Nine on patrol for a season eight.
NBC
Kal Penn's new comedy was the first cancellation of the season.
Article continues below
NBC
For a second time, Will & Grace is ending on NBC.
NBC
Four seasons and the afterlife comedy came to a close.
The CW
The CW series will say goodbye after season seven.
Article continues below
The CW
It's been 15 years of adventures for Sam and Dean Winchester, and now they're saying goodbye.
The CW
After years of fighting crime, CW has said goodbye to Arrow.
The CW
This reboot has staying power.
Article continues below
The CW
These crazy kids aren't going anywhere.
The CW
Nancy Drew remains on the case for a second season.
The CW
Superheroes for all!
Article continues below
The CW
Vampires never go out of style.
The CW
Season three is a go.
The CW
Barry Allen and his friends are back to fight crime.
Article continues below
CW
The dramatic Carrington family live to slap each other some more.
CW
Charmed has cast a spell over an audience.
The CW
Black Lightning continues to fight crime on The CW.
Article continues below
CW
Kate Kane patrols Gotham City for another season.
CW
Thanks to strong streaming performance, All American is still in the game.
Dean Buscher/The CW
Remember when this show was on CBS? On The CW, Supergirl has flourished and flown to another renewal.
Article continues below
ABC
The first TV series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ends in 2020.
ABC
Viola Davis' ABC drama comes to an end in 2020.
ABC
After 11 years, the end has come for ABC's family comedy.
Article continues below
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?