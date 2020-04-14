Lights, camera, action!

On Tuesday, Selena Gomez gave fans a closer look at her new "Boyfriend" music video with a behind-the-scenes featurette. Taking to Instagram announce the video's release, Selena wrote, "No frogs or men were harmed in the making of the ‘Boyfriend' video. Go behind the scenes now."

In the behind-the-scenes extra, Selena kicks things off by getting into the driver's seat of a car. Parked in front of a green screen, she looks into the camera and says, "We are shooting my video for ‘Boyfriend.'" Moving on, the camera follows the "Lose You To Love Me" singer as she walks into a poker game.

In between takes, Selena addresses the camera again and provides some insight on what the music video is about: "Basically, the song is saying, ‘I want a boyfriend.' And so obviously, it's centered around me going around and seeing these guys." As she continues, the scenes she's describing appear in a montage.