Yes, Tiger King Fashion Is a Now a Thing

by Carly Milne | Tue., Apr. 14, 2020 12:29 PM
E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases.
It's safe to say we've all watched Tiger King, cementing our new Netflix obsession with deep Internet dives to discover what everyone is up to now. But if you're still not satisfied and find that tiger itch remains, maybe it's time to satiate it with fashionable trends inspired by Tiger King's most notorious characters!
There are tops that would make Joe Exotic proud, tiger print pants and flowered headbands that Carole Baskin might love, and maybe even some items that Doc Antle would expect his, uh, fellow zookeepers to wear. Sadly, there's nothing to honor John Finlay... unless you want to go out and get some tattoos? Totally your call on that one!
But for the rest, shop the selections below and unleash your inner big cat enthusiast in style!
Add a little tropical flare to your zookeeper style with this button-down shirt, made of poly with a smidge of spandex so you have room to move while you're wrangling tigers.
Make your style a little more down home with this cotton/poly blend blouse, sidestepping the full Canadian tuxedo look with some plaid paneling for something a little different.
True, a leopard isn't the same as a tiger, but a big cat is still a big cat. Honor the genre when you wear this cute crop top, with a twisted front, rounded neck and long sleeves in a slim-fit cut.
Make sure your fashion is on point while you're rescuing big cats when you wear this flower headband. Bonus: it'll also work for Coachella in the fall!
Go wild in these leopard flares, whether you decide to bring some extra style to your loungewear, or dress them up for the day you can wear them for a night on the town.
Mix it up in this mini, sporting prints of zebra, cheetah, leopard and more. It's got a little bit of stretch, and a lot of style. Pair it with knee-high boots for fall, or wedges for spring/summer.
When it comes time to take your Tiger King obsession to the beach, this is the plus-size bikini to do it in. With a long-sleeve tiger print top, bandeau and black bikini bottoms, you can grab this sweet suit in sizes XL to 3XL.
Get the best of both worlds with this ring/bracelet combo, sporting an ornate tiger head as the centerpiece. It's the perfect capper to your tiger-obsessed outfit.
Or maybe earrings are more your thing? If so, grab this pair of silver tiger head earrings, with a slight drop from their fish-hook posts. Looking fierce has never been so easy.
For those among us who want to be a little more low key with our obsession. In that case, these socks are just the thing, with an all-over pattern showing your fave big cat in action.
Take your tiger obsession into high-fashion with this chic romper, made of 100% silk. Not only does it have adjustable shoulder straps and an elasticized waist for comfort, but it also has crystal embellishments, in case you were worried that you wouldn't stand out in this.
This is animal print on a whole other level, spread across silk with metallic stitch detailing at the neck. It comes with a matching tie belt, letting you swap it out for a leather number if you really want to uplevel your look. Rowr!
Keep it bold but simple in this silk top, which easily creates a stand-out fashion moment no matter what you pair it with. It's 100% silk with a relaxed fit and a v-neck, sporting lantern-shaped sleeves with ruched black lacing for an extra oomph of style.
And if you're feeling especially decadent in your at-home loungewear, or you really want to impress people during your next Zoom meeting, slip into this kimono with subtle big cat details. It also has a crystal embellished neckline and front gold-tone etched button closure, capping your look off in style.
