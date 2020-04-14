Wild ‘N Out is back for its landmark season 15. Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, which has already been renewed for season 16, returns for season 15 premiering Tuesday, April 21 on VH1. To celebrate, the show has planned a season full of old school vs. new school battles.

T.I., Chance the Rapper, Da Baby, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Sisqó, Tommy Davidson, Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Marsai Martin, MC Lyte, Miles Brown, Montel Williams, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Juvenile, Lil Durk, Naughty By Nature, Sean Paul, YBN Cordae, Ying Yang Twins and more are set to guest star in season 15.