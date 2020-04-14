by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 14, 2020 5:00 AM
Michelle Money's daughter is talking again, two weeks after her terrible skateboarding accident.
In late March, the Bachelor alum took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her 15-year-old daughter Brielle was in the ICU on life support after suffering "serious brain trauma and a fractured skull." Since that time, Michelle and Brielle's father, Ryan Money, have been giving their followers updates on their daughter's health, which has continued to improve.
On Monday, Ryan took to Instagram to share the wonderful news that Brielle is eating and talking.
"We moved to the NTU and Brielle has come in guns a blazin. Pretty sure that we can confidently say that her personality has not changed," Ryan wrote. "48 hours ago we had not heard her talk....and now this. When FaceTiming Ashley and the kids, Ash asked her if I was entertaining her and she said, 'He's driving me crazy.'"
Ryan added, "She also wants 'coconut redbull', 'Diet Coke' and 'Ben & Jerry's ice cream' pretty bad."
Michelle Money/Instagram
"She currently has 3 favorite pastimes: giving the medical staff and myself a hard time, talking about what she wants to drink, or sleeping," Ryan continued. "As her father, I cannot tell you how happy this makes me. She also had her first food in over 2 weeks. She had some yogurt and some thickened Powerade."
Ryan also shared that Brielle is "recognizing many people in the photos that are up in her room."
"To think back about all the questions we had about her and the extent of her injuries, this helps us know some important things. We are definitely not out of the woods yet on all of this, but to hear her talk, make symmetrical expressions, eat, and move all of her extremities in physical therapy is HUGE and literally nothing short of a miracle," Ryan shared. "Brielle's progress in the last 24 hours is absolutely contributed to you prayers. I am SO GRATEFUL for you. I cry many times thinking about how grateful I am. Thank you!"
