A lot can happen in five years. Just ask Shawn Mendes.

In the half-decade since the superstar shared his debut album Handwritten with the world on April 14, 2015, we've watched as a boy became a man and a Vine star (ah, the good old days) became one of the biggest pop musicians in the world. With three albums under his belt, Shawn has developed a legion of fans thanks, in part, to his steady stream of hits, his willingness to be open about things like his struggle with anxiety, and, of course, his staggering good looks. There's a reason he signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2016 and began stripping down to his Calvins in 2019. And it's not just because his music is great.

Since we met him, Shawn's gone on to break records, make history, and find himself in the midst of a fan-favorite romance, all while dropping bop after bop. And while we could sit here and rattle off a list of all his accomplishments in these first few years, we thought we'd celebrate with the five best moments from what's proven already to be an unforgettable career.