Peter Weber is known for breaking hearts... not the rules.

The Bachelor star is setting the record straight on why he's continuing to go outside and work—even as the world is practicing social distancing amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

As many know, the 28-year-old is a pilot for Delta Airlines. And while many stars quit their day jobs after becoming a lead on the ABC dating show, that's not the case with Peter.

On Monday afternoon, one of his Instagram followers asked him why he's been "hanging out with people and flying." His answer was simple and to the point: "Air service is considered an essential service so I still have to work."

He added, "I'm quarantined with Kelley Flanagan and Dustin Kendrick in Chi-town when I'm not working."

Fans of The Bachelor alum will know that he's been spending a lot of time with Flanagan, and has sparked romance rumors with her in recent weeks.