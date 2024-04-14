What the Stars of Bravo's NYC Prep Are Up to Now

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

Remember "the top half the one percent"?

At the height of Gossip Girl's popularity, Bravo decided to introduce viewers to the real teenagers of the Upper East Side prep schools, with NYC Prep debuting in June 2009. Think an East coast version of Laguna Beach, but with even more money and expensive sushi dinners and a few less bikinis, surf shops and theme parties.

During the sadly short-lived series' one and only season, the six young stars—Peter Cary "PC" Peterson, Jessie Leavitt, Kelli Tomashoff, Sebastian Oppenheim, Camille Hughes and Taylor DiGiovanni—dined and dated, spent massive amounts of money and sweated SAT scores, with the New York Post dubbing them "New York's rich and bratty" and "snotty hotties" at the time.

A decade and a half later, the forgotten relic of reality TV past is getting a new chance to shine with Peacock unlocking the vault and bringing all the episodes back for your binge-watching pleasure.

And before we dive deep into another rewatch featuring the exploits of the over-privileged and overdramatic high school students, we couldn't resist checking back in on PC, Jessie and the rest of the gang to see what they are up to now.