What the Stars of Bravo's NYC Prep Are Up to Now

Remember "the top half the one percent"?

At the height of Gossip Girl's popularity, Bravo decided to introduce viewers to the real teenagers of the Upper East Side prep schools, with NYC Prep debuting in June 2009. Think an East coast version of Laguna Beach, but with even more money and expensive sushi dinners and a few less bikinis, surf shops and theme parties.

During the sadly short-lived series' one and only season, the six young stars—Peter Cary "PC" Peterson, Jessie Leavitt, Kelli Tomashoff, Sebastian Oppenheim, Camille Hughes and Taylor DiGiovanni—dined and dated, spent massive amounts of money and sweated SAT scores, with the New York Post dubbing them "New York's rich and bratty" and "snotty hotties" at the time.

A decade and a half later, the forgotten relic of reality TV past is getting a new chance to shine with Peacock unlocking the vault and bringing all the episodes back for your binge-watching pleasure. 

And before we dive deep into another rewatch featuring the exploits of the over-privileged and overdramatic high school students, we couldn't resist checking back in on PC, Jessie and the rest of the gang to see what they are up to now. 

And, uh, spoiler alert: They've all grown up, but their lives remain interesting AF.

So which star ended up working as a P.A. on another Bravo show? And who had a president's daughters serve as the flower girl at their wedding? 

Find out what the cast of NYC Prep is up to now...

JONATHON ZIEGLER/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Peter Cary "PC" Peterson

The grandson of billionaire and former US Secretary of Commerce Pete Peterson, wannabe Chuck Bass Peter Cary "PC" Peterson was the breakout star of NYC Prep as he had a penchant for snobby one-liners, scarves and hitting on girls. 

Back when the show was premiering, PC told The New York Post, "I did reality TV because I want to be an actor — it seemed like good practice. This isn't reality—it's a docudrama—you can't say 'staged,' but they wanted me to be like Sybil and have different personalities all the time."

Alas, PC didn't pursue a career in acting, but made headlines in January 2018 after marrying his best friend Esme Brown, with her Instagram caption about their impromptu Las Vegas nuptials raising eyebrows.

"Unconventional, yet unconditional. Married to my best friend. My soulmate. The person who never turned his back on me and vice versa. We have one life. Free yourself!" she wrote. "P.S. We have never had sex. It's pure friendship."

Some of the attendees included Tiffany Trump, who served as flower girl, EJ Johnson and Abigail Breslin.

Now based in NYC and Byron Bay, per Instagram, PC is serving as a photographer, according to his website.

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic; Instagram

Jessie Leavitt

After graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology (F.I.T.), Jessie Leavitt, the former Queen Bee of the UES, works as the east coast visual merchandiser for a luxury brand.

Jessie married investment analyst Jason Brown in June 2019, with her brother, Rabbi Noah Leavitt, officiating the Long Island nuptials. (We wonder if guests of guests were allowed to bring guests?) The couple lives in, where else, New York City. 

Bobby Bank/WireImage; Instagram

Sebastian Oppenheim

While his career in front of the cameras was short-lived, the well-coiffed sophomore playboy Sebastian Oppenheim ("I hook up with two or three girls a night...maybe more," he shared on the show) actually remained in the Bravo family. He worked behind-the-scenes as a production assistant for Watch What Happens Live in the summer of 2013 while attending the College of Charleston.

In September 2019, Sebastian married TV host Skyler Bouchard, who decided to marathon her husband's reality TV series while social distancing. The couple welcomed son Arlo on Dec. 26, 2023, with Sebastian writing on Instagram, "The light of our lives, the absolute best thing to happen to us."

A licensed real estate agent, Sebastian's currently working as the head of real estate for Rove. And yes, he cut his very flippable hair.

Back in 2015, Sebastian told Bravo's the Daily Dish he hadn't kept in touch with any of his former co-stars, saying, "At this point, we've all grown up and gone our separate ways as is often the case in big-city life, but I wish them the best of luck."

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic; Instagram
Camille Isobel Hughes

"I don't want to apologize for having money, it's good."

Camille Isobel Hughes was NYC Prep's IRL Blair Waldorf as she was super smart and super serious about her future, setting her sights on getting into an Ivy League school. But Camille ended up transferring prep schools in her senior year due to her time on the short-lived reality show and didn't get into Harvard, her dream school.

After graduating from William & Mary, a public Ivy, Camille decided to leave the Big Apple and moved to the west coast to work for Arbonne, the vegan wellness brand.

At the time she joked it was like she and Laguna Beach star Lauren Conrad "are switching places." 

Camille now works as the manager of product development at Petco and wed longtime love Michael Paquette in 2022. The pair reportedly welcomed a baby in late 2023. 

Jerritt Clark/WireImage; Kelly Taub/BFA / Shutterstock

Kelli Brooke Tomashoff

Junior Kelli Brooke Tomashoff had a pretty wild home life as she and her brother lived alone in an NYC apartment while their parents lived in the Hamptons and occasionally checked in.

After her brief stint as a reality star came to a close, Kelli attempted a career in music, releasing a single in 2011 called "Gave Up on Love."

Following her graduation from the New School, Kelli worked as a publicity director at Arista Records.

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Taylor DiGiovanni

Taylor DiGiovanni caused quite the stir when she entered the teen social scene because she was—gasp!—a public school student.

After NYC Prep's one season aired, Taylor retreated from the public eye completely and has a private Instagram account. 

