Tristan Thompson is one proud dad.

On Sunday, the NBA star wished his daughter True Thompson a happy 2nd birthday with a heartwarming post on Instagram. Sharing a series of pictures of the birthday girl enjoying her gifts and soaking up her celebrations, Tristan gushed over the adorable 2-year-old and made sure she felt the b-day love.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet baby True," he wrote. "You have no idea how much daddy loves you. I can't believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy's little girl. I Love you soo much Tutu. Happy birthday day #DaddysTwin."

Tristan also included a video of the father-daughter duo blowing out her birthday candles. Filmed by mom Khloe Kardashian, he can be seen holding the girl of the hour and making a wish together on her Sesame Street cake. Once the candles were blown out, True got a round of applause from her parents.