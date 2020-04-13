by emily belfiore | Mon., Apr. 13, 2020 6:57 AM
Talk about the most dramatic hair transformation in all of Bachelor history!
On Sunday, Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. spiced up their social distancing by dying their hair together. Taking to Instagram to show off their new hairdos, The Bachelor couple, who are parents to Alessi Ren, 10 months, can be seen sporting pastel locks as they pose for a sweet selfie together. Lauren ditched her blonde strands for a light pink ‘do, while Arie opted for an icy blue.
"Alessi was napping sooo we did a thing + dyed each others hair lol now @ariejr's really a silver fox," Lauren captioned her post.
Keeping things festive, the pair matched their new locks to their outfits to celebrate their baby girl's first Easter together. Posing for an adorable family selfie, Lauren wrote, "Alessi's first Easter Had a great day and we managed to dress up despite this quarantine for our first Easter pics as a fam of three."
On Arie's Instagram, The Bachelorette alum posted a picture of him and Lauren sharing a kiss as they cuddle Alessi and gushed, "Turns out a little more family time was eggsactly what we needed today. Happy Easter everyone."
See which other stars have been changing up their hair while social distancing below:
The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.
The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.
The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.
"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.
Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.
"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"
"We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME," Pink shared on Instagram as her husband showed off his new style.
In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.
"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.
A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!
