She's back! Two years after the release of Nanette, Hannah Gadsby is back on Netflix with Douglas, a new standup special. Yeah, turns out she didn't quit comedy after all.

"Hi, I'm Hannah Gadsby. My second Netflix special, Douglas, will debut on May 26th on Netflix! I'm excited for you to see it. It's gonna be good. Unless you don't like it. Then it's still going to be good and you'll be wrong," Gadsby said in the video announcement.

Gadsby won an Emmy and Peabody award for Nanette, her special that turned everything you know about standup comedy specials on its head. Now there's Douglas, which is named after her eldest dog, which Gadsby toured around the world with before finishing in Los Angeles where the Netflix special was recorded.