And we danced all night to the best news ever!

With One Direction's 10th anniversary months away, fans are convinced that Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have something special in store to commemorate their formation on X-Factor, which took place on July 23, 2010. And, it appears that Zayn Malik could also be joining in on the celebrations.

Over the weekend, One Directioners noticed that Styles, Payne, Tomlinson, Horan and the official One Direction account each began following the "PILLOWTALK" singer on Twitter again after his 2015 exit from the band to pursue his solo career. Then, other pointed out that Malik is no longer listed as an "ex-member" of the band on Google and is now back to being "vocals."

Further fueling speculation, all five of the band's albums are now available on Apple Music and fans were shocked to find that One Direction's profile on the popular music stream features a picture of Styles, Payne, Tomlinson, Horan and Malik together. And, not to mention, that the official 1D website has also been reactivated for the first time since the band began its hiatus in 2016.