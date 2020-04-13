by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 13, 2020 4:59 AM
Chris Pratt just wanted to make sure his "extraordinary" photography skills were given proper credit.
The hilarious Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram on Sunday to comment on brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger's Easter photo with girlfriend Abby Champion. In the picture, Patrick and Abby can be seen posing with the adorable cake they made for the holiday celebration.
After seeing Patrick's post, Chris couldn't help put playfully point out the picture's "remarkable composition."
"That is an extraordinary picture," the actor, who is married to Patrick's sister Katherine Schwarzenegger, commented. "Who was your photographer? Clearly somebody with an amazing eye. Remarkable composition."
In response to the comment, Patrick gave Chris his credit, writing, "u did well sir [camera emoji]."
The duo's social media exchange shows just how close Chris has become with his in-laws since tying the knot with Katherine last year. It's been exactly 10 months since the couple exchange vows in front of loved ones at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara.
In a recent episode of E!'s In The Room, Chris opened up to Jason Kennedy about the impact that Katherine has made on his life.
"She has changed my life for the better in so many ways," he shared. "My heart and my soul [and] my son I feel are all so safe with her, you know?"
Chris shares son Jack Pratt with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.
"She's a great stepmom. She's, god-willing, gonna be a great mom one day," Chris went on to share. "She's got great parents, great siblings. She fills in all my many deficits."
He also added, "My nickname on these press tours is, 'Yard Sale,' 'cause, I just like, I'm such a scatterbrain and I leave stuff everywhere...and she doesn't mind helping me with that stuff. It's a good match."
