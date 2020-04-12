by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 12, 2020 10:10 AM
They may be social distancing, but the Wildcats are still all in this together!
Most of the cast of Disney's 2006 TV movie High School Musical and its sequels recently had a reunion on Zoom as they and millions of people self-isolate at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Vanessa Hudgens, who played female lead character Gabriella Montez, posted a photo of the virtual get-together on Saturday.
"Guess who's back..." she wrote.
Fellow cast members who also took part in the call included her real-life BFF Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman, as well as High School Musical director Kenny Ortega.
"Together....together.....[piano emoji] [winking face emoji]," Coleman commented.
Notably absent: Zac Efron, Hudgen's real-life ex who played male lead and her character's love interest, Troy Bolton.
Bart Johnson, who played Efron's character's dad, Coach Jack Bolton, also did not take part in the Zoom call.
"Warms my heat every time i see a family reunion i didn't get invited to. [red heart emoji] [frowning face emoji] [silly face emoji] #typical [laughing face emoji]," he commented on Hudgens' post.
Ortega also shared a photo of a Zoom reunion with several High School Musical dancers and choreographer Charles "Chucky" Klapow.
Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens
Several members of the cast, not including Efron, have reunited occasionally, and in person, over the years.
