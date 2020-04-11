Hilaria Baldwin is bumping along again.

The 36-year-old yoga instructor and wife of Alec Baldwin posted on her Instagram Story early on Saturday a mirror selfie of herself sporting a baby bump, several days after she announced that she was pregnant with the couple's fifth child again, via a video of herself measuring their baby's heartbeat with a fetal doppler.

"I'm so pregnant tired," she wrote hours later. "The smallest boys are napping. I gave in and let Carmen and Rafa have iPad time. Desperate for siesta."

Hilaria and Alec share daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1.

Hilaria announced her latest pregnancy a little more than four months after revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage while she was four months along, her second pregnancy loss in a year, after expecting a baby girl.