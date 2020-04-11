Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Something About Her Eyes That Will Make You Look Twice

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 11, 2020 8:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

You may never look at Jada Pinkett Smith quite the same way again after her latest personal reveal.

The 48-year-old actress and host of the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk posted a makeup-free selfie of herself in a bath on her Instagram page late on Friday, writing, "Have you noticed that my left eye is wayyyyy smaller then my right?"

Asymmetrical eyes, mostly due to a drooping eyelid, is referred to as Ptosis. It is a common problem and can be congenital or caused by aging or other factors. Most of the time, it is mild, people don't notice it in others and makeup can be used to mask it. In severe cases, the issue can be corrected with surgery.

Pinkett Smith's fans seemed unfazed and expressed support, with some saying they noticed the same quality about themselves.

"I have the same exact problem Jada!" one user wrote. "You're stunning tho. Always have been!!!"

Photos

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through the Years

"You're still beautiful inside out," another person commented. "But I didn't notice until you brought it to my attention. However, I always pay attention to people hearts that makes their soul!"

Jada Pinkett Smith, Eyes, Instagram

Instagram / Jada Pinkett Smith

And others pointed out the obvious.

"Things we notice when we shelter in place," one person wrote.

"We in quarantine," another user commented. "We got plenty of time to notice details."

Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jada Pinkett Smith , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.