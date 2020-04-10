by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Apr. 10, 2020 2:41 PM
It's been over 19-years since the first ever Harry Potter movie was released. In those nearly two decades, the cast of the beloved franchise have gone through breakups, tragedies, marriages and now, Rupert Grint is one the first of the stars to be preparing for parenthood.
On Friday, a rep for the Brit shared in a statement, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."
Though some of the graduates of Hogwarts have gotten married or adopted pets, none of them are parents yet.
Of course, this means there's even more love to go around for the future member of the Harry Potter family.
Although, fans shouldn't expect Rupert to name his future baby after his character. He previously shared, "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."
To find out about the love-lives of the other cast members, check out the below gallery!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Daniel is currently in a relationship with actress Erin Darke, who he met on the set of their 2013 movie, Kill Your Darlings. "We met on the set of Kill Your Darlings, and just got on immediately. It was one of those instant things where you're like, 'Oh, I really like this person.' You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations," Daniel said about their relationship in a 2014 interview with Parade.
MEGA
Emma is very private about her love life and doesn't discuss her relationships in interviews. However, she was linked to tech entrepreneur William "Mack" Knight for some time. A source told The Sun in Feb. 2016, "Mack is just a normal, down-to-earth guy who has nothing to do with Hollywood, and Emma loves that. She was left really hurt by her break-up with Matthew [Janney] and it's taken her more than a year to feel ready to start again with somebody. They're really happy with each other and see each other whenever Emma does not have work commitments." But according to multiple reports, the couple has called it quits. In 2018, Emma romanced Glee's Chord Overstreet for several months before moving on with tech CEO Brendan Wallace later that same year. They also split.
YouTube
Rupert Grint is another Harry Potter cast member that keeps his personal life on the down low. But according to reports and social media, Rupert has been dating actress Georgia Groome on and off for years. The Daily Mail posted pictures of the duo at dinner in Los Angeles back in March and one lucky fan took a picture with Rupert at the premiere of Georgia's movie Double Date in October. Fast forward three years later and they're expecting their first child together!
Article continues below
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/ Getty Imagesfor Lacoste
Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom married longtime love Angela Jones in May 2018 in Italy. The duo got engaged back in December 2016.
Tom Felton had been in a relationship with Jade Olivia since 2008, but the couple reportedly split in 2016. He and Emma Watson briefly sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2019, but nothing came to fruition between the former costars.
Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter, started dating singer-songwriter AnDel in 2017 but, according to their Instagram profiles, have since parted ways.
Article continues below
Ron Mateo/Universal Studios Hollywood
Bonnie Wright and Harry Potter co-star Jamie Campbell Bower got engaged in 2011, but split the following year. In 2014, Bonnie opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Simon Hammerstein. She told the Evening Standard at the time, "We got on really well. That's why we're still together. London's such a melting pot that you can always find lovely people. It's nice being with someone who respects the arts so we talk about everything together."
Her current relationship status is unknown.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?