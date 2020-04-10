Moana Star Auli'i Cravalho Comes Out as Bisexual

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Disney
by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 10, 2020 1:37 PM
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Disney
Auli'i Cravalho is sharing a piece of her identity with fans.
The 19-year-old star of Disney's Moana came out as bisexual in a video posted to her TikTok account.
Lip-syncing along to Eminem's "Those Kinda Nights," Auli'li recited the lyrics, 'Seriously though, jokes aside, how you doin'? You straight?'/ She said, 'No, I'm bi,' / She said, 'Are you drunk?,' I said, 'No, I'm high'/ 'I'm checkin' out the chick,' she said, 'So am I.'"
And when one Twitter user asked the actress, "Do [you] like girls?" she responded, "If I may escort you to my TikTok..."
Auli'li most recently starred as Ariel on ABC's The Little Mermaid Live. While chatting with E! News, the teen described how excited she was to play not only one Disney princess in her lifetime, but two.
"I'm so grateful to have been able to play Moana, and now I get to have another Disney princess that's associated to the water. I'm truly so blessed," she told us.
@auliicravalho
5:53a thirst trap.? original sound - aceof_spadess
Earlier this week, fellow former child star Rebecca Black also discussed her sexual identity publicly for the first time.
Rebecca, who found internet stardom at a young age thanks to her viral hit "Friday," came out as queer. As she shared on the Dating Straight podcast, "To me, the word 'queer' feels really nice. I have dated a lot of different types of people, and I just don't really know what the future holds. Some days, I feel a little more on the 'gay' side than others."
Watch Auli'li's TikTok video above.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?