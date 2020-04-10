What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for April 11-12

Hey, hey, hey, it's finally the weekend, so you know what that means, right?

If your answer was continue to remain in our comfy clothes and watch TV than congratulations, you win nothing except our recommendations for what to watch this weekend, April 11-12.

Each week, E! News is curating a list of binge picks across all the streaming services for you to choose from, highlighting some newcomers that everyone will be tweeting about soon, as well as some older shows you might've missed the first time around.

This weekend's offerings are sort of like the Easter basket your mom might've thrown together for you as a kid: did you actually need any of it? Not really. But were you glad to get it and happily hoarded all of the candy from your siblings? Obviously.

From even more Tiger King goods to your next reality TV obsession to the hit movie that's finally available to watch, here's everything we're serving on tap for the ultimate binge weekend...