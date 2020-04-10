EXCLUSIVE!

It's the Beginning of the End in the Explosive Blindspot Final Season Trailer

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 10, 2020 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The end is here for Blindspot. E! News has your first look at the new trailer for the fifth and final season of Blindspot. There's one last mission for the team—and one big target on their backs.

Blindspot returns Thursday, April 30 at 10 p.m. (moving to its normal 9 p.m. timeslot on May 7) in the aftermath of the season four explosion that left Jane (Jaimie Alexander) watching a drone strike on the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions will be answered, including who made it out alive and weather the team will be able to clear their names after Madeline (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) took power.

"I would like to speak directly to these rogue agents: Turn yourselves in, end the carnage before anyone else gets in," Madeline warns in the trailer above.

Photos

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

In addition to Alexander and Mastrantonio, Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Ennis Esmer also star in the final season.

"There's no coming back from this," Jane says in the trailer above.

"We're hunting Madeline, she's hunting us," Kurt says.

The trailer warns one will not survive.

See more shows that have or are ending in the 2019-2020 TV season below.

Lucifer

Netflix

Lucifer

End date: TBA

Netflix rescued Lucifer for seasons four and five, and announced the fifth would be the last. But in a true TV twist, there are rumblings the show could return for a sixth season.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

ABC

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

End date: Summer 2020

After years of bubble-worth ratings, the last standing Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series from the era pre-Kevin Feige's oversight is coming to an end.

Britney Young, Alison Brie, Glow

Netflix

GLOW

End date: TBA

Despite award nominations, it seems GLOW has perpetually been on the cancellation bubble. Netflix gave the comedy a fourth and final season renewal back in September 2019.

Article continues below

Dear White People

Netflix

Dear White People

End date: TBA

Another show with a fourth and final season coming from Netflix.

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Netflix

Grace & Frankie

End date: TBA

The comedy starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda got a seventh and final season renewal ahead of its season six premiere. The final batch of episodes could very well debut in 2021.

 

Claws

TNT

Claws

End date: TBA

Claws will return for its fourth and final season on TNT likely in summer 2020.

Article continues below

The Ranch

Netflix

The Ranch

End date: January 2020.

After eight parts (not seasons, parts), Ashton Kutcher's Netflix comedy is done.

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

13 Reasons Why

End date: TBA

The saga of Liberty High and all of its secrets and lies will come to a close with the fourth season.

Blindspot

NBC

Blindspot

End date: TBA

Jane Doe has just one more season in 2020 to kick butt and find more memories.

Article continues below

Will & Grace, Will and Grace

NBC

Will & Grace

End date: TBA

It's the end of the road, again, for Jack, Karen, Will and Grace as the revived series signs off again.

Fuller House

Netflix

Fuller House

End date: TBA

Despite the cast being hopeful the story of the Tanner family isn't over, it seems like this will indeed be the end of the road...whenever Netflix drops the second half of the final season.

The Magicians

Syfy

The Magicians

End date: April 2020

While there was an attempt to get the show a new home, producers designed the season five finale to also serve as a series ender.

Article continues below

Power 2015

Starz

Power

End date: February 2020

Power may be done, but there are quite a few prequels and sequels in the works at Starz.

Fresh Off the Boat

ABC

Fresh Off the Boat

End date: February 2020

Fresh Off the Boat signed off and made TV history by being the longest-running comedy with an Asian American led cast.

Homeland, Claire Danes

Showtime

Homeland

End date: April 2020

Carrie Mathison and her crying face are saying goodbye after eight season.

Article continues below

Shameless

Showtime

Shameless

End date: Summer 2020

The Gallagher family will return for one final season, season 11, set to air in summer 2020 on Showtime.

BoJack Horseman

Netflix

BoJack Horseman

End date: January 2020

Six seasons and that's that for BoJack.

Ray Donovan

Showtime

Ray Donovan

End date: January 2020?

Showtime pulled the plug after season seven aired its finale...but series star Liev Schreiber has hinted the story isn't over.

Article continues below

Modern Family

ABC

Modern Family

End date: April 2020

Eleven seasons is one hell of a run for a show.

The Good Place Series Finale

NBC

The Good Place

End date: January 2020

Four seasons and many laughs and lessons later, NBC sent The Good Place to TV heaven, forever available to stream.

The 100, Eliza Taylor

The CW

The 100

End date: Summer 2020

The story of The 100 proper is coming to a close, but a prequel is in development.

Article continues below

Arrow, Series Finale

The CW

Arrow

End date: January 2020

Arrow kicked off The CW's current superhero-filled era and wrapped up after eight seasons.

Supernatural

The CW

Supernatural

End date: May 2020

Fifteen seasons later, Sam and Dean Winchester are getting some time to rest. The series finale of the show that defied the odds will air May 18. 

Criminal Minds

CBS

Criminal Minds

End date: February 2020

The BAU was together busting perps for 15 seasons before they turned in their badges and guns.

Article continues below

How To Get Away With Murder

ABC

How to Get Away With Murder

End date: May 2020

Can the crew get away with on more murder before ending its six-season run?

Schitt's Creek

Pop TV

Schitt's Creek

End date: April 2020

Series co-creator Dan Levy said the story of the Rose family was coming to a natural conclusion, but he hasn't ruled out revisiting them should the right idea strike.

The final season of Blindspot premieres Thursday, April 10 at 10 p.m. on NBC. The show moves to its 9 p.m. timeslot on Thursday, May 7.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jaimie Alexander , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.